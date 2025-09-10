Hit horror-machine 'Conjuring' is now becoming an HBO Max series   

The Conjuring films might have come to an end, but the horrors will persist. An upcoming HBO Max series, set in the universe of The Conjuring, is moving ahead. In a major development, the show has found its writer and showrunner in Nancy Won, reported Variety. She will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires are also attached to write for the series.

Franchise continuation Here's everything we know about the series The Conjuring series was first reported to be in development at HBO Max in 2023. The plot details are under wraps, but it will continue the story established in The Conjuring film franchise. Peter Safran remains an executive producer on the project, with James Wan's Atomic Monster producing it. Warner Bros. Television is attached as the studio for this venture.

Franchise success 'The Conjuring' franchise has been a massive box office success The first The Conjuring film was released in 2013 and starred Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The films have been a massive hit at the box office, with the fourth installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, grossing over $194 million worldwide so far. In addition to the four main films, The Conjuring has also spawned the spinoff franchises Annabelle and The Nun which have produced three and two films respectively to date.