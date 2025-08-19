How 'Jurassic Park' changed cinema forever

Jurassic Park , the 1993 game-changing film, changed the way audiences saw cinema. Directed by Steven Spielberg , it introduced cutting-edge special effects and animatronics to bring dinosaurs to life. Over the years, the franchise has grown with sequels and spin-offs, each adding to its legacy in US cinema. Here's how Jurassic Park has changed over the years and its impact on filmmaking.

#1 The groundbreaking visual effects The original Jurassic Park redefined visual effects with its CGI and animatronics. It was among the first films to perfectly combine computer-generated imagery and real-life footage to create realistic dinosaurs that mesmerized audiences across the globe. The innovation didn't just up the storytelling but also set the stage for future films to delve into unexplored territories of visual effects.

#2 Expanding franchise universe After the success of Jurassic Park, several sequels were made, widening the franchise's universe. Each one introduced new characters and storylines, while still connecting to the original film's themes. These sequels dealt with different aspects of human interaction with dinosaurs, keeping the audience hooked, and making sure Jurassic Park stayed a relevant part of popular culture.

#3 Influence on modern filmmaking The impact of Jurassic Park is not limited to its own franchise; it has influenced modern filmmaking as a whole. Its successful combination of an engaging story with advanced technology showed how blockbusters can be made today. Since then, many filmmakers have been inspired by its techniques, paving the way for an era where CGI dominates storytelling in every genre.