I'm a hardcore romantic: Shefali Shah on her acting career
Shefali Shah, who's been acting for over 30 years, shared that she's actually a "hardcore romantic" at heart—even if most people don't know it.
Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, "I'm a greedy actor. I want to do everything," but pointed out how rare it is to find good romantic roles for actors her age.
From theater to streaming: Her versatile career
Starting out in Gujarati theater, Shefali made her TV debut and soon became known for her work in films such as Satya.
Her career has spanned theater, TV, movies, and streaming hits like Delhi Crime, showing just how much she's adapted over the years.
On being typecast and the need for varied roles
Shefali opened up about being typecast—especially since older actors rarely get offered romance on screen.
While mother roles used to be small parts, she appreciates that supporting characters now have more depth.
Still, she hopes the industry will write more varied—and especially romantic—roles for actors outside the usual age bracket.