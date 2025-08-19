I'm a hardcore romantic: Shefali Shah on her acting career Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

Shefali Shah, who's been acting for over 30 years, shared that she's actually a "hardcore romantic" at heart—even if most people don't know it.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, "I'm a greedy actor. I want to do everything," but pointed out how rare it is to find good romantic roles for actors her age.