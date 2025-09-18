Lin-Manuel Miranda's biggest career milestones in Hollywood

Over the years, Lin-Manuel Miranda has established himself as a household name in US cinema. The actor, composer, and director is a powerhouse of talent, and his transition from theater to the big screen is a testament to his versatility. Here, we look back at some of the most important milestones of Miranda's cinematic career and the varied roles he has taken over the years.

#1 'Hamilton' and its cinematic impact The release of Hamilton as a filmed stage production on a streaming platform was a career-defining moment for Miranda. It introduced the Broadway sensation to a broader audience, highlighting his brilliance as both a creator and a performer. The movie retained the energy of the stage while reaching millions across the world, cementing Miranda's influence beyond the stage.

#2 Transition to film acting Miranda's transition into film acting also highlighted his versatility. His roles in Mary Poppins Returns showed his ability to transition from stage to screen, effortlessly. These roles allowed him to experiment with different genres and characters, expanding his repertoire and establishing him as a credible actor in Hollywood.

#3 Directorial debut with 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' Miranda made his directorial debut with Tick, Tick... Boom!, bringing Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical to life on screen. This was a project that did justice to his skills behind the camera and opened the door for another layer of storytelling through film direction. His approach married musicality with cinema, engaging viewers with a compelling narrative experience.