Tom Hanks movies that shaped his iconic career

Hollywood's beloved actor Tom Hanks is known for his diverse roles. Hanks's journey in US cinema stands as testimony to his growth and his contribution to the industry. Here, we take you through some of the most important moments of Hanks's career and the roles that made him the actor he is today.

#1 'Big' breakthrough In 1988, Hanks acted in Big, the film that changed his career forever. From playing a child who magically becomes an adult overnight, Hanks highlighted his comedic chops and emotional weight to connect with audiences. The film was a commercial success and critically lauded, bringing him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. This role made him a leading man, capable of carrying big films.

#2 Dramatic shift with 'Philadelphia' The 1993 film Philadelphia was the turning point for Hanks, as it showcased how he could ace dramatic roles. Playing the role of Andrew Beckett, a lawyer who struggles against discrimination after being diagnosed with AIDS, Hanks gave a gut-wrenching performance that won him an Academy Award for Best Actor. The role pivoted him from comedy to drama and made him one of the finest actors in Hollywood.

#3 Iconic role in 'Forrest Gump' In 1994, Hanks stepped into the iconic shoes of Forrest Gump, a performance that went on to define his career. The film was a monumental success, grossing over $678 million globally and winning six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Hanks. His portrayal captured hearts across the globe and further established him as an A-lister who can deliver memorable performances across genres.