Next Article
'The Family Man' S3 coming soon: Cast, plot, trailer
Get ready—The Family Man is back with Season 3, expected to arrive within the next few months on Amazon Prime Video.
Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, still trying to balance family life and high-stakes spy missions.
This season brings fresh twists with new villains Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur joining the story.
What to expect from S3
Fan favorites Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Darshan Kumaar are all returning to their roles.
Expect more of the show's signature blend of action-packed drama and personal moments, plus some added geopolitical tension thanks to Kumaar's Major Sameer.