'The Family Man' S3 coming soon: Cast, plot, trailer Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Get ready—The Family Man is back with Season 3, expected to arrive within the next few months on Amazon Prime Video.

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, still trying to balance family life and high-stakes spy missions.

This season brings fresh twists with new villains Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur joining the story.