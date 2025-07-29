Next Article
'The Gilded Age' renewed for season 4 ahead of finale
Good news for fans—HBO just confirmed The Gilded Age is coming back for a fourth season.
The renewal dropped right before the season 3 finale, and it follows a big win: the show pulled in 4 million viewers on July 20, up 20% from last year and setting a new record on HBO Max.
HBO shares the news on X
The cast and crew celebrated online with a highlight reel of dramatic scenes.
Francesca Orsi from HBO thanked fans for embracing the show's vivid portrayal of 1880s New York City, while Universal Television's Erin Underhill gave a nod to its rich drama and historical vibes.
Season 3 kept things interesting with major twists—including Ada stepping up at home and an intense storyline around Oscar—keeping viewers hooked every Sunday night.