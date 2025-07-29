Next Article
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' breaks viewership records, gets renewed
Season 3 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" just dropped on July 16 and is already a huge hit, pulling in 25 million viewers worldwide in its first week—a big jump from last season's numbers.
Since its Prime Video debut in 2022, the show has nearly tripled its audience and now ranks as the platform's No. 5 returning series.
Creator Jenny Han and actress Lola Tung react to news
Creator Jenny Han shared her excitement about how the series has sparked fan conversations and brought her books back onto bestseller lists.
Lead actress Lola Tung also reflected on how much her character Belly has grown over the seasons, showing just how much the story—and its fans—have evolved together.