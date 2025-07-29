'The Summer I Turned Pretty' breaks viewership records, gets renewed Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Season 3 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" just dropped on July 16 and is already a huge hit, pulling in 25 million viewers worldwide in its first week—a big jump from last season's numbers.

Since its Prime Video debut in 2022, the show has nearly tripled its audience and now ranks as the platform's No. 5 returning series.