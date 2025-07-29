Blake Lively drop subpoenas against YouTubers in Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively has decided to drop her subpoenas against YouTubers Kassidy O'Connell, McKenzie Folks, and Lauren Neidigh. This move comes as part of her ongoing legal fight with director Justin Baldoni.
Lively's team told the court on July 26, 2023, that they're no longer seeking financial info from these creators.
What's the update on the case?
The subpoenas were meant to dig into possible online smear campaigns linked to Baldoni's camp, but after checking out what was already public from the YouTubers, Lively's side backed off.
Even so, her legal team is still looking into whether Baldoni's PR efforts are tied to alleged defamation against her.
The bigger case—where Lively accuses Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation (which he denies)—heads back to court on March 9, 2026.