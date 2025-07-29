Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' tour makes record $400 million: Details here

Tour celebrated Black artists' impact on country music

The tour featured 32 sold-out shows across North America, the UK, and Europe, with surprise appearances from Jay-Z, Destiny's Child, and Shaboozey.

Along the way, Beyonce celebrated Black artists' impact on country music—a theme close to her heart—and wrapped things up in Las Vegas on July 26.

She also became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

```