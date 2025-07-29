Billy Joel takes break from touring, diagnosed with neurological condition Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Billy Joel is taking a break from touring after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a neurological condition that's been making his recent shows tougher.

His team shared the news on Instagram, explaining that symptoms like trouble with balance, hearing, and vision have gotten worse.

All his concerts are off until at least July 2026 while he focuses on recovery.