Next Article
Billy Joel takes break from touring, diagnosed with neurological condition
Billy Joel is taking a break from touring after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a neurological condition that's been making his recent shows tougher.
His team shared the news on Instagram, explaining that symptoms like trouble with balance, hearing, and vision have gotten worse.
All his concerts are off until at least July 2026 while he focuses on recovery.
Joel's team says he needs physical therapy now
NPH happens when extra fluid builds up in the brain, leading to issues like walking problems and memory loss—even if fluid pressure looks normal.
Joel's team says he needs physical therapy now but remains hopeful about getting back on stage.
They also thanked fans for their support, expressing gratitude for their understanding as he navigates this journey.