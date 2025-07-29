'Monsters' season 4 to star Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Ella Beatty—daughter of Annette Bening and Warren Beatty—is set to play Lizzie Borden in the fourth season of Netflix's true crime series Monsters.

This season dives into the infamous 1892 case where Lizzie was tried (and acquitted) for her father and stepmother's murders.

It's also Ella's second team-up with Ryan Murphy after her 2024 debut in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.