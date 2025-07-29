Next Article
'Monsters' season 4 to star Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden
Ella Beatty—daughter of Annette Bening and Warren Beatty—is set to play Lizzie Borden in the fourth season of Netflix's true crime series Monsters.
This season dives into the infamous 1892 case where Lizzie was tried (and acquitted) for her father and stepmother's murders.
It's also Ella's second team-up with Ryan Murphy after her 2024 debut in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.
'Monsters' has turned real-life crime stories into binge-worthy drama
Alongside Ella, Rebecca Hall will play Abby Borden and Vicky Krieps takes on Bridget Sullivan, adding some serious acting power to the cast.
Monsters has a track record for turning real-life crime stories—like those of Jeffrey Dahmer and Ed Gein—into binge-worthy drama, so expect another gripping take on a classic American mystery.