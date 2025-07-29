Next Article
Rhea Chakraborty asked to respond to CBI's closure report on SSR
A Mumbai court has asked actor Rhea Chakraborty to respond to the CBI's closure report on Sushant Singh Rajput's 2020 death.
The CBI found no criminal wrongdoing, but this notice gives Rhea a chance to challenge their conclusion.
She needs to reply by August 12.
Rhea's complaint against Sushant's sisters
Earlier, Rhea had filed a complaint against Sushant's sisters and his doctor, claiming they arranged prescription drugs for him without proper checks.
She alleged Sushant, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, didn't stick to his treatment and got meds through possibly fake prescriptions.
These claims were part of the wider investigation after his passing.