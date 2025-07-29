Anirudh's 'Hukum' concert rescheduled for larger venue: Details here

'Hukum' concert moves from Nehru Indoor Stadium to beachside venue

Anirudh explained on social media that huge demand and limited space led to the switch—so they're moving to a bigger venue.

Fans were a bit let down at first but are now backing the decision, excited for an even larger crowd.

With Anirudh's massive following from his Tamil cinema hits, this concert is still one of the hottest tickets around.