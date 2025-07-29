Next Article
Anirudh's 'Hukum' concert rescheduled for larger venue: Details here
Anirudh Ravichander's much-awaited 'Hukum' concert isn't happening on July 26 as planned. It's been pushed to August 23 and will now take place at Marg Swarnabhoomi in Kuvathur, East Coast Road.
The update was shared through the District app, where fans grabbed their tickets.
'Hukum' concert moves from Nehru Indoor Stadium to beachside venue
Anirudh explained on social media that huge demand and limited space led to the switch—so they're moving to a bigger venue.
Fans were a bit let down at first but are now backing the decision, excited for an even larger crowd.
With Anirudh's massive following from his Tamil cinema hits, this concert is still one of the hottest tickets around.