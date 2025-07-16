'The Girlfriend' set to stream on Amazon Prime
Heads up, thriller fans: The Girlfriend—a new six-part series directed by and starring Robin Wright—hits Prime Video on September 10, 2025.
Based on Michelle Frances's bestselling novel, the show follows Laura (Wright), a woman with a glittering career whose world is shaken when her son Daniel introduces his mysterious new girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke).
A deep dive into family dynamics
Expect plenty of tension as Laura grows suspicious of Cherry and digs into her past.
The story dives deep into trust, secrets, and the messy side of family dynamics—with Robin Wright pulling double duty as both lead actor and director.
Cooke was recently seen in 'The Palace'
Alongside Wright and Cooke, you'll spot Laurie Davidson as Daniel and Waleed Zuaiter as Laura's husband Howard.
The series was shot in London and Spain last year, with a script adapted by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher.