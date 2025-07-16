'The Girlfriend' set to stream on Amazon Prime Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

Heads up, thriller fans: The Girlfriend—a new six-part series directed by and starring Robin Wright—hits Prime Video on September 10, 2025.

Based on Michelle Frances's bestselling novel, the show follows Laura (Wright), a woman with a glittering career whose world is shaken when her son Daniel introduces his mysterious new girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke).