Next Article
Exclusive: Instagram reel lands Shanaya Kapoor 1st film role
Shanaya Kapoor stars alongside Vikrant Massey in the new romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, but she actually wasn't the original pick for the lead.
When scheduling issues made the first choice drop out, director Santosh Singh saw an Instagram reel of Shanaya, after a suggestion by music composer Vishal Mishra, and was impressed enough to cast her.
'She kept auditioning quietly in the background'
Singh said he wanted "newness and acting prowess" in his leads, and though Shanaya started as a backup, her quiet persistence stood out: "She kept auditioning quietly in the background."
The film, which released on July 11, 2025, brings together fresh faces like Shanaya with familiar ones like Massey.
Reviews have been mixed so far, but it's definitely a notable debut for Shanaya.