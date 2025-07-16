Next Article
Chennai City Gangsters now available on Amazon Prime
Looking for a light watch? "Chennai City Gangsters," a Tamil comedy-drama, just landed on Amazon Prime Video.
The film follows a bank employee who ropes in four ex-gangsters to help recover some missing cash—cue plenty of laughs and chaos, especially when two mystery characters show up and shake things up.
Film had a theatrical release on June 20
Directed by Arun Keshav and Vikram Rajeshwar, the movie stars Anandraj, Shihan Hussaini, and Illavarasu. D Imman handled the music, with Tijo Tomy on cinematography.
After its June 20 theater release and mixed reviews (IMDb 5.8/10), it's now streaming in Tamil for Prime subscribers.