Actress Tanya Ravichandran announces engagement to Goutham George
Tamil actor Tanya Ravichandran just announced her engagement to cinematographer Goutham George on Instagram, sharing a sweet silhouette photo with the caption, "Every frame leads to this - One Kiss, One Promise, 'ALWAYS AND FOREVER.'"
The couple hasn't shared any wedding plans yet.
Friends congratulate the couple
The engagement post quickly drew warm wishes from friends and colleagues.
Shivathmika Rajasekhar and Siddhi Idnani were among those who sent heartfelt congratulations in the comments.
Tanya's work and educational background
Tanya—granddaughter of veteran actor Ravichandran—debuted in 2016 and has starred in films like Brindavanam and Karuppan. She holds degrees in commerce and social work.
Goutham is currently working on the action thriller Benz.