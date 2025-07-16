Next Article
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur teaser set for August launch
Farhan Akhtar is back on the big screen with "120 Bahadur," a war drama set during the 1962 Indo-China conflict.
Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, the film hits theaters November 21, 2025.
The first teaser lands in Mumbai in early August.
Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC) inspired Akhtar's character
The teaser will debut in theaters on August 14 alongside "War 2" (starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR).
Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), a real-life hero, and has been training hard for the role.
Expect big action—international teams handled the stunts—and a major marketing push as release day approaches.
Excel's aiming for another military hit after "Lakshya," while Akhtar also preps to direct "Don 3" next year.