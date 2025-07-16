Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur teaser set for August launch

Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC) inspired Akhtar's character

The teaser will debut in theaters on August 14 alongside "War 2" (starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR).

Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), a real-life hero, and has been training hard for the role.

Expect big action—international teams handled the stunts—and a major marketing push as release day approaches.

Excel's aiming for another military hit after "Lakshya," while Akhtar also preps to direct "Don 3" next year.