Prithviraj Sukumaran begins production for 'Khalifa'
Prithviraj Sukumaran just dropped the news about his next film, Khalifa, on Instagram with a sneak peek of the clapboard and a shoutout—"Aamir Ali will see you soon! #KHALIFA."
The project kicked off with a traditional pooja and switch-on ceremony, setting an exciting tone for what's next.
'Khalifa' to begin filming in London
Directed by Vysakh (the mind behind Pokkiri Raja and Pulimurugan), Khalifa starts filming in London from August 6.
Jakes Bejoy is on music duty, while Jomon T John handles cinematography.
Meanwhile, Prithviraj also stars in Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan—catch it streaming on JioHotstar from July 25.