'Stranger Things 5' poster revealed, trailer release date announced

Season 5 to tackle Vecna head-on

Season five picks up in fall 1987 as Hawkins tries to recover and the group sets out to take down Vecna once and for all.

The season will roll out in three parts: four episodes land November 26, three more arrive Christmas Day, and the finale hits New Year's Eve.

Expect familiar faces like Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown—and Linda Hamilton joins as Dr. Kay.