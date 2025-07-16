Next Article
'Stranger Things 5' poster revealed, trailer release date announced
Netflix just dropped the first poster for Stranger Things's final season, right on the show's ninth anniversary.
The poster shows the gang racing through the streets of Hawkins on their bikes with Vecna looming large and terrifying in the sky—definitely setting up a big showdown.
If you're eager for more, a full trailer is coming later today on Netflix's Tudum.
Season 5 to tackle Vecna head-on
Season five picks up in fall 1987 as Hawkins tries to recover and the group sets out to take down Vecna once and for all.
The season will roll out in three parts: four episodes land November 26, three more arrive Christmas Day, and the finale hits New Year's Eve.
Expect familiar faces like Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown—and Linda Hamilton joins as Dr. Kay.