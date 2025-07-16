Next Article
Munawar Faruqui discloses past as 'First copy' bag seller
Munawar Faruqui, who just made his acting debut in the web series First Copy, opened up about his college days hustling "first copy" luxury bags—he always told buyers they weren't originals, but the quality still impressed them.
The show dropped on June 20, 2023, on Amazon MX Player and stars Krystle D'Souza alongside Munawar.
Munawar hopes viewers connect with his character
Set in 1990s Mumbai, First Copy follows Arif as he dives into film piracy after a rough patch at work.
Directed by Farhan P. Zamma and featuring names like Gulshan Grover and Raza Murad, the series explores Arif's rise in the VCD piracy world.
Munawar hopes viewers connect with his character's journey through the industry's shady side.