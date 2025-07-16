Munawar Faruqui discloses past as 'First copy' bag seller Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

Munawar Faruqui, who just made his acting debut in the web series First Copy, opened up about his college days hustling "first copy" luxury bags—he always told buyers they weren't originals, but the quality still impressed them.

The show dropped on June 20, 2023, on Amazon MX Player and stars Krystle D'Souza alongside Munawar.