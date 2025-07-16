'The Last of Us' Season 3 confirmed for 2027 release Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

HBO has confirmed that "The Last of Us" will return for its third season in 2027.

The show, inspired by the hit Naughty Dog video game and led by Craig Mazin, first dropped in 2023.

Season two arrives April 2025, and the next chapter will spotlight Abby as the main character, adapting the second half of Part II.