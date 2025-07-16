'The Last of Us' Season 3 confirmed for 2027 release
HBO has confirmed that "The Last of Us" will return for its third season in 2027.
The show, inspired by the hit Naughty Dog video game and led by Craig Mazin, first dropped in 2023.
Season two arrives April 2025, and the next chapter will spotlight Abby as the main character, adapting the second half of Part II.
Where to watch
Season three will stream exclusively on HBO and HBO Max, joining Seasons 1 and 2 already available there.
Neil Druckmann has stepped away
Neil Druckmann has stepped away after co-running the first two seasons, so Mazin is now steering things solo.
HBO says Mazin is still figuring out if this final story wraps up in one long season or gets split into two shorter ones.
Season 2 wrapped with a shift to Abby's perspective
Season two wrapped with a shift to Abby's perspective—setting up her journey for next time.
The usual two-year gap between seasons is noted, and HBO says they're all-in on Mazin to finish strong.