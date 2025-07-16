Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' gains momentum in USA Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

Even before its July 31 release, Vijay Deverakonda's new film Kingdom has pulled in nearly ₹14 lakh from advance ticket sales across 64 US locations.

It's a clear sign that Telugu cinema is catching serious attention abroad, following the buzz created by Baahubali 2 and RRR.