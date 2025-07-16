Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' gains momentum in USA
Even before its July 31 release, Vijay Deverakonda's new film Kingdom has pulled in nearly ₹14 lakh from advance ticket sales across 64 US locations.
It's a clear sign that Telugu cinema is catching serious attention abroad, following the buzz created by Baahubali 2 and RRR.
'Kingdom'—a potential game-changer for Deverakonda and Telugu cinema
After Liger didn't land well, Kingdom feels like a big comeback moment for Deverakonda.
With Gowtam Tinnanuri (of Jersey fame) directing and co-stars Rukmini Vasanth and Bhagyashri Borse on board, fans and insiders are hopeful this film could be a real turning point for him—and maybe even boost Telugu cinema's global influence further.