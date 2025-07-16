Prada delegation engages with Kolhapur artisans Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

After getting called out for using Kolhapuri-style footwear in their Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show in Milan, Prada sent a team to Kolhapur, Maharashtra, to meet the local artisans behind these iconic chappals.

The move is part of an effort to make things right and explore a possible 'Made in India' collection that actually highlights authentic craftsmanship.