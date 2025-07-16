Next Article
Prada delegation engages with Kolhapur artisans
After getting called out for using Kolhapuri-style footwear in their Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show in Milan, Prada sent a team to Kolhapur, Maharashtra, to meet the local artisans behind these iconic chappals.
The move is part of an effort to make things right and explore a possible 'Made in India' collection that actually highlights authentic craftsmanship.
Kolhapuri artisans might join global fashion stage
Prada's team got hands-on with the traditional chappal-making process and chatted with families who've been crafting these shoes for generations.
There's talk of a partnership that could bring Kolhapuri artisans onto the global fashion stage—helping preserve their craft and offering them new opportunities, all while keeping things respectful and collaborative.