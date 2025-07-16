Next Article
Glutathione: A double-edged sword in wellness
Bollywood actor Shefali Jariwala's sudden death from cardiac arrest on June 27, 2025, after taking IV glutathione injections while fasting, has put the spotlight on the risks of trendy anti-aging treatments.
Glutathione is an antioxidant often used for skin-brightening and anti-aging, but experts stress it should only be given under careful medical supervision—especially in high doses.
Glutathione not safe for everyone; can cause side effects
Glutathione is usually given through a series of IV sessions for faster results, but it isn't safe for everyone.
People with kidney issues should avoid it, and even healthy users can face side effects like nausea or dizziness.
Doctors say getting checked by a healthcare professional first is crucial—unsupervised treatments can have serious consequences.