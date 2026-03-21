'Great Shamsuddin Family' to close Indian Film Festival of LA

The Great Shamsuddin Family , a heartwarming family comedy-drama, will be the closing film of the 24th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), reported PTI. Directed by Anusha Rizvi and presented by the makers of Peepli Live, it will be screened on April 26. The movie was released on JioHotstar in December last year and features a star-studded cast including Kritika Kamra , Purab Kohli, Farida Jalal , and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Director's statement Rizvi on her film's selection at IFFLA Rizvi shared her thoughts on the film's selection for IFFLA. She said, "The Great Shamsuddin Family comes from a deeply personal place, shaped by the chaos, contradictions, and warmth of families we all recognize." "To have the film close at a festival like IFFLA, which champions bold and authentic South Asian voices, feels incredibly overwhelming and rewarding." "It's deeply moving to see a story so rooted in our everyday lives travel across geographies and find resonance with audiences everywhere."

Actor's insight Kamra on the film's journey Kamra, who plays Bani Ahmed in the film, called it an "incredibly special and emotional experience." She said, "She is fiercely independent yet deeply tied to her family, constantly navigating love, chaos, and expectations, something so many of us relate to." "The warmth the film has received on JioHotstar has been truly overwhelming, and it means so much to see our story now being celebrated on a global stage at IFFLA," she added.

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