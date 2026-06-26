'The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress' 1st look unveiled
Entertainment
The first look at The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is here. Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade star in this drama about the real dangers of pesticide-heavy farming and its impact on young people.
The film follows their fight for justice against toxic agricultural practices, and hits theaters worldwide on July 24, 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
Film aims to spotlight pesticide risks
Director Chettan DK says the movie aims to spark important conversations about health risks from pesticides.
Shreyas Talpade connects his role to a parent's emotional struggle with a broken system.
Backed by a team including Swati Vinayak Saindane and Anita Jadhav, the project brings together music, visuals, and storytelling to get viewers thinking more critically about food safety.