'The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress' 1st look unveiled Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

The first look at The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is here. Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade star in this drama about the real dangers of pesticide-heavy farming and its impact on young people.

The film follows their fight for justice against toxic agricultural practices, and hits theaters worldwide on July 24, 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.