Disney+'s 'The Koreans' locks Lee Byunghun, Han Jimin as leads

A new series, The Koreans, is coming. The show will be a reimagining of FX's acclaimed drama, The Americans. It will feature South Korean stars Lee Byunghun and Han Jimin in lead roles and production has begun. Set against the backdrop of South Korea 's early 1990s democratization and cultural modernization wave, the story revolves around a middle-class family concealing a big secret.

Storyline Story will revolve around North Korean spies The Koreans will delve into the lives of two parents who appear to be ordinary citizens but are, in fact, elite North Korean spies. Their mission is to destabilize South Korea from within, reported Deadline. The series will explore their internal struggle with patriotism, loyalty, identity, and love while a relentless Korean counterintelligence agent gets closer to uncovering their true identities.

Production insights The show will be available on Disney+ and Hulu The Koreans is a joint venture between Imaginus and Studio AA. The series will be directed by Ahn Gilho, known for his work on The Glory. Park Eunkyo has adapted the script from FX's The Americans, which originally aired for six seasons from 2013 to 2018. The show will be available exclusively on Disney+ worldwide, JioHotstar in India, and Hulu in the US.

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