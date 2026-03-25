Disney+'s 'The Koreans' locks Lee Byunghun, Han Jimin as leads
What's the story
A new series, The Koreans, is coming. The show will be a reimagining of FX's acclaimed drama, The Americans. It will feature South Korean stars Lee Byunghun and Han Jimin in lead roles and production has begun. Set against the backdrop of South Korea's early 1990s democratization and cultural modernization wave, the story revolves around a middle-class family concealing a big secret.
Storyline
Story will revolve around North Korean spies
The Koreans will delve into the lives of two parents who appear to be ordinary citizens but are, in fact, elite North Korean spies. Their mission is to destabilize South Korea from within, reported Deadline. The series will explore their internal struggle with patriotism, loyalty, identity, and love while a relentless Korean counterintelligence agent gets closer to uncovering their true identities.
Production insights
The show will be available on Disney+ and Hulu
The Koreans is a joint venture between Imaginus and Studio AA. The series will be directed by Ahn Gilho, known for his work on The Glory. Park Eunkyo has adapted the script from FX's The Americans, which originally aired for six seasons from 2013 to 2018. The show will be available exclusively on Disney+ worldwide, JioHotstar in India, and Hulu in the US.
Expansion
'The Koreans' to join other Korean originals on Disney+
The Koreans is the latest addition to Disney+ APAC's expanding portfolio of Korean originals. Other titles in this lineup include Tempest, Made in Korea, and The Tyrant. The series will be a significant contribution to the platform's efforts to diversify its content offerings and cater to the growing demand for Korean dramas.