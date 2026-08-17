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'The Odyssey' finds new life with record China opening
'The Odyssey' is running in theaters now

'The Odyssey' finds new life with record China opening

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 17, 2026
05:31 pm
What's the story

Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, has made a remarkable impact on the Chinese box office. The movie raked in an impressive $36.3 million during its opening weekend, marking Nolan's second-best start in China after Interstellar. It premiered in the country last week on a whopping 20,000 screens. Originally released on July 17, it's still making headlines. It has become one of Hollywood's biggest openings in China post-COVID-19 era due to positive word-of-mouth reviews from audiences.

Box office performance

'The Odyssey' outperformed 'Tenet's opening weekend in China

The Odyssey outperformed Tenet, which earned $29.8 million during its opening weekend in China. However, it fell short of Interstellar's five-day debut earnings of $42 million.

The film also recorded the second-biggest opening of the year in China, trailing only Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It was the ninth-biggest three-day weekend and 13th biggest opening for a Hollywood film in China's post-COVID-19 era, per Koimoi.

Global success

'The Odyssey' crosses $1.29 billion mark globally

Globally, The Odyssey has already earned a staggering $1.29 billion, with $504.7 million from North America and $786.2 million from overseas markets.

This makes it the second R-rated film to cross the $500 million mark in North America and the biggest IMAX release ever.

With a reported budget of $250 million, it's still going strong and could potentially reach up to $1.7 billion worldwide!

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