'The Odyssey' finds new life with record China opening

The Odyssey outperformed Tenet, which earned $29.8 million during its opening weekend in China. However, it fell short of Interstellar's five-day debut earnings of $42 million.

The film also recorded the second-biggest opening of the year in China, trailing only Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It was the ninth-biggest three-day weekend and 13th biggest opening for a Hollywood film in China's post-COVID-19 era, per Koimoi.