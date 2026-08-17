'The Odyssey' finds new life with record China opening
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, has made a remarkable impact on the Chinese box office. The movie raked in an impressive $36.3 million during its opening weekend, marking Nolan's second-best start in China after Interstellar. It premiered in the country last week on a whopping 20,000 screens. Originally released on July 17, it's still making headlines. It has become one of Hollywood's biggest openings in China post-COVID-19 era due to positive word-of-mouth reviews from audiences.
Box office performance
'The Odyssey' outperformed 'Tenet's opening weekend in China
The Odyssey outperformed Tenet, which earned $29.8 million during its opening weekend in China. However, it fell short of Interstellar's five-day debut earnings of $42 million.
The film also recorded the second-biggest opening of the year in China, trailing only Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
It was the ninth-biggest three-day weekend and 13th biggest opening for a Hollywood film in China's post-COVID-19 era, per Koimoi.
Global success
'The Odyssey' crosses $1.29 billion mark globally
Globally, The Odyssey has already earned a staggering $1.29 billion, with $504.7 million from North America and $786.2 million from overseas markets.
This makes it the second R-rated film to cross the $500 million mark in North America and the biggest IMAX release ever.
With a reported budget of $250 million, it's still going strong and could potentially reach up to $1.7 billion worldwide!