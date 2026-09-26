Nani's 'The Paradise' drops big on Day-2; nears ₹100cr worldwide
What's the story
Nani's action thriller, The Paradise, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collections on the second day. The film raked in a net of ₹14.9 crore across 7,049 shows on Friday, taking its total India gross collections to ₹72.5 crore and total India net collections to ₹61.15 crore so far. Despite the dip, it has crossed the ₹50 crore net mark! With an overseas gross of ₹26 crore, its global gross has come to ₹98.5 crore!
Language-wise earnings
'The Paradise': Breakdown of collections in India
On its second day, The Paradise saw a significant contribution from the Telugu version, which accounted for ₹13.1 crore of the net collection. The Hindi and Tamil versions contributed ₹1.5 crore and ₹0.3 crore, respectively.
This marks a 57% drop from Thursday's net collection of ₹34.65 crore across 9,732 shows with an occupancy rate of 49.3%.
Hopefully, it will see a surge over the weekend.
Regional performance
Highest occupancy rates for Telugu version in Hyderabad, Bengaluru
The Paradise's Telugu version saw the highest occupancy rates on its second day, with Hyderabad leading at 65.8%.
Bengaluru followed with 24%, while Vizag/Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada recorded occupancies of 45.3% and 38.8%, respectively.
The Hindi version had the highest occupancy in Surat at 26.3%, followed by Mumbai at 22.5%, Lucknow at 22.7%, Pune at 19.3%, and NCR at 19%.