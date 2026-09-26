Nani's 'The Paradise' drops big on Day-2; nears ₹100cr worldwide

On its second day, The Paradise saw a significant contribution from the Telugu version, which accounted for ₹13.1 crore of the net collection. The Hindi and Tamil versions contributed ₹1.5 crore and ₹0.3 crore, respectively.

This marks a 57% drop from Thursday's net collection of ₹34.65 crore across 9,732 shows with an occupancy rate of 49.3%.

Hopefully, it will see a surge over the weekend.