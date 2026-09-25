'The Paradise' collects ₹34.65cr on opening day, ₹54.90cr domestic India
Entertainment
Nani's latest film, The Paradise, just dropped in theaters and made a splash at the box office, pulling in ₹34.65 crore across India on its first day.
Even though reviews were mixed, the movie played across 9,732 shows and hit a domestic gross of ₹54.90 crore.
'The Paradise' reaches ₹74.90cr global
The Paradise didn't just win at home: it added another ₹20 crore overseas for a huge global total of ₹74.90 crore.
Theaters were packed too, with occupancy increasing to 65.54% during the night.
The story follows Jadal (played by Nani) as he leads his community against an oppressive ruler in Hyderabad.
Critics liked the visuals and performances but felt the narrative was uneven. News18 Showsha gave it a 2.5 star rating.