'The Paradise': Kayadu Lohar's 1st look out on her birthday

In the image, Lohar can be seen in a retro look, riding a vintage bicycle, in contrast to the people in the background, who are dressed in everyday, traditional Indian clothes. Lohar took to her Instagram to comment on the poster, writing, "The star that never shined..." The movie also stars Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, and Sampoornesh Babu.

Film's progress

'The Paradise' to release on August 21

The song Aaya Sher from The Paradise was released a month ago, and its music video has since almost reached 100 million views on YouTube. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose involvement has further increased excitement around the project. Produced by Cherukuri Sudhakar, The Paradise is expected to be one of Nani's biggest films yet. It will be released in multiple languages on August 21.