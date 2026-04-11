'The Paradise': Kayadu Lohar's 1st look out on her birthday
What's the story
The first look of actor Kayadu Lohar from the highly anticipated film The Paradise was unveiled on Saturday. The announcement was made by actor Nani on social media, where he also wished Lohar a happy birthday. In this period drama directed by Srikanth Odela, she plays Subbalakshmi aka Subbu opposite Nani.
Character reveal
Lohar's character Subbu revealed through poster
In the image, Lohar can be seen in a retro look, riding a vintage bicycle, in contrast to the people in the background, who are dressed in everyday, traditional Indian clothes. Lohar took to her Instagram to comment on the poster, writing, "The star that never shined..." The movie also stars Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, and Sampoornesh Babu.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
Happy birthday dear @11Lohar ♥️—
Introducing you all our SUBBU from #TheParadisepic.twitter.com/2VNVu8Ogo4
Nani (@NameisNani) April 11, 2026
Film's progress
'The Paradise' to release on August 21
The song Aaya Sher from The Paradise was released a month ago, and its music video has since almost reached 100 million views on YouTube. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose involvement has further increased excitement around the project. Produced by Cherukuri Sudhakar, The Paradise is expected to be one of Nani's biggest films yet. It will be released in multiple languages on August 21.