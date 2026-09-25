'The Paradise' trending after 7-minute cut, Raheem says 'mental anguish'
Entertainment
The film The Paradise, which dropped on September 24, is trending after a seven-minute scene with Remo Raheem and Nani was cut to shorten the movie.
While Raheem admitted he was pretty disappointed, calling it "mental anguish," he's encouraging everyone to focus more on the film's main message and its strong "motherly sentiment."
Odela's 'The Paradise' draws mixed reviews
Raheem also reminded fans not to get too caught up in expecting perfect logic from the plot, and instead just enjoy the movie with family.
Directed by Srikanth Odela (who teamed up with Nani before for Dasara), The Paradise has gotten mixed reviews: Nani's performance is getting lots of love, but some critics felt the story was a bit all over the place.