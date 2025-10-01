'The Raja Saab' shifts Tamil release date to avoid clash

Why 'The Raja Saab' took this decision

Vijay is a box office powerhouse in Tamil Nadu—his last 10 films all crossed ₹200 crore.

By shifting its Tamil release by one day, The Raja Saab aims to sidestep head-to-head competition and find its own audience.

Bonus: This film marks Prabhas's return to comedy, with Malavika Mohanan starring in the film.