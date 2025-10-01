Next Article
'The Raja Saab' shifts Tamil release date to avoid clash
Entertainment
Prabhas's The Raja Saab is dropping on January 9, 2026—the same day Vijay's Jana Nayagan arrives in theaters.
But here's the twist: The Raja Saab will launch in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam first, with the Tamil version coming a day later on January 10 to avoid a direct clash.
Why 'The Raja Saab' took this decision
Vijay is a box office powerhouse in Tamil Nadu—his last 10 films all crossed ₹200 crore.
By shifting its Tamil release by one day, The Raja Saab aims to sidestep head-to-head competition and find its own audience.
Bonus: This film marks Prabhas's return to comedy, with Malavika Mohanan starring in the film.