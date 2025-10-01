Deepika Padukone's role in Allu Arjun-Atlee film is 'fierce': Source Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Heard the buzz about Deepika Padukone getting less screen time in Atlee's new movie with Allu Arjun? Turns out, it's not true.

Insiders say her character is just as important as first planned, and she'll be a key part of both halves of the story.

As one source put it, "She has a fierce part, which is essential to the first and second acts of the narrative."