Deepika Padukone's role in Allu Arjun-Atlee film is 'fierce': Source
Entertainment
Heard the buzz about Deepika Padukone getting less screen time in Atlee's new movie with Allu Arjun? Turns out, it's not true.
Insiders say her character is just as important as first planned, and she'll be a key part of both halves of the story.
As one source put it, "She has a fierce part, which is essential to the first and second acts of the narrative."
What's next for Deepika on this project?
Deepika locked in her shooting dates from late October to December. She'll start by building her character on screen, then jump into some big action scenes in November.
The team heads to the UAE for major sequences with Deepika and Arjun—including a big plot twist.
This project also marks the first time Allu Arjun teams up with director Atlee, with Arjun taking on dual roles.