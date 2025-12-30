'The Raja Saab': What to know before Prabhas's next big release
Prabhas is back with The Raja Saab, hitting theaters on January 9. Directed by Maruthi, this film sees him in dual roles and introduces Malavika Mohanan to Telugu cinema.
With a cast that includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, and Samuthirakani—and a special song featuring Nayanthara—it's definitely got star power.
What's the vibe?
The Raja Saab mixes supernatural horror with action and comedy for something a bit different. The trailer (out December 29) has fans buzzing about its visuals.
You can catch it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, or Malayalam.
Release details
It's a full-length experience at 3 hours and 10 minutes.
Produced by People Media Factory with music from Thaman S., the film has a U/A certificate—so most audiences are good to go.
All eyes are on how it performs at the box office!