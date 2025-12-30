'The Raja Saab': What to know before Prabhas's next big release

The Raja Saab mixes supernatural horror with action and comedy for something a bit different. The trailer (out December 29) has fans buzzing about its visuals. You can catch it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, or Malayalam.

Release details

It's a full-length experience at 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Produced by People Media Factory with music from Thaman S., the film has a U/A certificate—so most audiences are good to go.

All eyes are on how it performs at the box office!