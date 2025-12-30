Why Sriram Raghavan shot portions of 'Ikkis' on film
What's the story
In a bold move, acclaimed director Sriram Raghavan chose to shoot certain portions of his upcoming film Ikkis on traditional film stock. Hollywood heavyweights like Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino are also known for their preference for celluloid over digital filmmaking. The switch back to analog is a rare occurrence in Bollywood, with Raghavan being one of the few directors to do so.
Director's insight
'It's akin to army discipline...'
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Raghavan explained his decision. "We have depicted different time periods in this film. In the NDA portions, Arun is the youngest. Also, to give it a distinct flavor, we decided to shift to film." "Moreover, when you shoot on film, you imbibe the discipline of a shoot." "It's akin to army discipline. You can't waste film, and you can only take shots of a certain length. So, it added to the fun."
Filmmaker's perspective
Raghavan's experience and satisfaction with film shooting
Raghavan, who has previously worked with film, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, saying, "It looks very good on screen." His Director of Photography (DOP) Anil Mehta also has experience working with film, which made the decision easier for them. The movie stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, newcomer Simar Bhatia, and the late Dharmendra. It is set to hit theaters on Thursday, January 1, 2026.