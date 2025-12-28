Where to watch Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' after theatrical run
What's the story
The biographical war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, is set to hit theaters on January 1, 2026. The film will then stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. It tells the story of Second Lt Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India's Param Vir Chakra. He was martyred at just 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Streaming details
Mark these dates for the OTT premiere
Ikkis will be available for rent on Prime Video from March 12, 2026, adhering to the standard eight-week theatrical window. The film will then be accessible to all Prime Video subscribers from March 26, 2026, reported OTTPlay. It also stars Dharmendra in his final film appearance.
Film's narrative
'Ikkis' is a tribute to Khetarpal's bravery
Ikkis narrates the inspiring tale of Khetarpal, who displayed extraordinary courage during the Battle of Basantar in 1971. The screenplay has been penned by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, and Pooja Ladha Surti. Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher, Suhasini Mulay, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia will also be seen in key roles.