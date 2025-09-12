5 things you didn't know about 'Succession'

The television series Succession has enchanted the masses with its depiction of a family's power struggle. Although most fans are well-acquainted with the show's dramatic twists, there are some lesser-known facts that the most die-hard devotees wouldn't know. These tidbits give us behind-the-scenes insights and creative decisions that have made the show what it is. Here, we explore some fascinating aspects of Succession that deepen its storytelling.

#1 Real-life inspirations for characters Many of the characters in Succession are inspired by real-life media and business personalities. The creators have admitted that although the show is fictional, it is mindful of elements from real corporate dynasties. This combination of reality and fiction lends an air of authenticity to the characters, rendering them relatable, yet complex. Knowing these inspirations can offer fans a different outlook on character motivations and dynamics within the series.

#2 Improvised scenes add authenticity Notably, improvisation plays a huge role in making Succession feel so authentic. Many scenes were unscripted, letting actors delve more into their characters and respond naturally to the scenes unfolding in front of them. This has resulted in some of the most memorable moments on screen, adding to the raw and genuine nature of characters' interactions. Fans might love these impromptu performances, as they add to the realism of intense family confrontations.

#3 Detailed set designs reflect wealth The set designs in Succession are so precise that they reflect the opulence of a rich family. Designers pay attention to every small thing, be it lavish furniture or muted color palettes, to create an environment that reflects wealth and power dynamics within the family. These visuals are pivotal in setting the mood for every scene and giving viewers a deep dive into this world of privilege.