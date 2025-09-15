'The Studio' breaks Emmy record set by 'The Bear'

Seth Rogen 's Apple TV+ series, The Studio, has made Emmy history by winning a staggering 13 awards at the 2025 Primetime Emmys . This achievement surpasses the previous record of 11 set by The Bear in 2024 and establishes The Studio as the most awarded comedy series in a single season. The show also broke records for its nominations with an impressive total of 23 nods.

Actor-director triumphs Rogen's double win Rogen won two awards on Sunday night, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. He shared the directing award with Evan Goldberg. The writing win for The Studio's pilot episode, The Promotion, was another highlight of the night. This victory not only made history for Frida Perez as the first Latino to win comedy writing but also added to the show's overall Emmy count.

Technical triumphs Sweep at Creative Arts Emmys Last weekend, The Studio swept the Creative Arts Emmys with nine wins. These included Outstanding Production Design for a Half-Hour Narrative Program, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, and Outstanding Music Supervision. The series also won in categories like Editing, Visual Effects, Best Comedy Guest Actor (Bryan Cranston), Contemporary Series Costume Design, Half-Hour Series Cinematography, and Comedy Series Casting.