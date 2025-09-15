Graham, Bledel reunite at Emmys to celebrate 'Gilmore Girls' anniversary
Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, aka Lorelai and Rory, made a heartwarming return together at the 2025 Emmy Awards, celebrating 25 years since Gilmore Girls first aired.
The duo turned heads on the red carpet—Graham in classic black, Bledel in silver—and later teamed up to present the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series award.
Meanwhile, upcoming doc on 'GG' marks its 25th anniversary
To mark the big anniversary, a documentary called Searching For Stars Hollow drops in October 2025. It features cast favorites like Kelly Bishop and Jared Padalecki, with over 100 hours of interviews and documentary footage exploring why Gilmore Girls still matters today.
While some fans hoped for a Christmas special, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino says there are no talks right now—but this doc promises plenty of nostalgia for longtime viewers.