Graham, Bledel reunite at Emmys to celebrate 'Gilmore Girls' anniversary

Meanwhile, upcoming doc on 'GG' marks its 25th anniversary

To mark the big anniversary, a documentary called Searching For Stars Hollow drops in October 2025. It features cast favorites like Kelly Bishop and Jared Padalecki, with over 100 hours of interviews and documentary footage exploring why Gilmore Girls still matters today.

While some fans hoped for a Christmas special, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino says there are no talks right now—but this doc promises plenty of nostalgia for longtime viewers.