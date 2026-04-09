'The Testaments' follows 'The Handmaid's Tale' on JioHotsar and Hulu
Entertainment
The Testaments, the follow-up to The Handmaid's Tale, just dropped on JioHotstar and Hulu.
Inspired by Margaret Atwood's novel, it centers on Agnes, who grows up under Gilead's harsh rules, and Daisy, who discovers her surprising connection to Gilead while living freely in Canada.
Dowd returns as Aunt Lydia
Ann Dowd returns as Aunt Lydia, working behind the scenes to shake up Gilead's power structure.
Hannah Bankole plays Agnes and Nicole steps in as Daisy.
While it's too new for an IMDb score, early reviews are loving the gripping plot twists and fresh take on rebellion in this dystopian world.