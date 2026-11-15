'The Third Murder' starring Kurup, Indrans, Forrt now on ManoramaMAX
The Third Murder, a psychological thriller starring Saiju Kurup, Indrans, and Vinay Forrt, has just dropped on ManoramaMAX.
After its October 2 theatrical release got people talking about its gripping plot (even if ticket sales were only okay), the film is now ready for your next binge-watch.
Officer Christy investigates mysterious murders
The story follows officer Christy and his team as they dig into a string of mysterious murders: expect plenty of surprises and tough choices along the way.
Swami, a former cop, shakes things up with some fresh perspectives that keep you guessing.
The film also features Manikandan Pattambi, Ananya, Leona Lishoy, Jibin Gopinath, and Fara Shibla in important roles.