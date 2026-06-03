'The Voice of Hind Rajab' uncut cleared by India's CBFC
Entertainment
The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film about a five-year-old Palestinian girl's tragic death in the Gaza war, just got an unedited green light from India's CBFC.
The movie is set to hit 150 theaters across India on June 19.
After CBFC pushback Nandwana calls miracle
The film first faced pushback from the CBFC over concerns it might impact India-Israel relations, but was ultimately cleared with no cuts, a move JVEL chairman Manoj Nandwana called "It is a miracle, I had no hope," hinting that public support may have helped.
The film uses real recordings from the 2024 Gaza conflict and received an A certificate.