'The Vvaan' and 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' feature Chhath Puja

Bollywood is putting the spotlight on Chhath Puja this year, with The Vvaan and Yeh Prem Mol Liya weaving the festival into their stories.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah are seen with Tamannaah performing the ritual in The Vvaan, while Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari join in for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, bringing some real festival vibes to the big screen.