'The Vvaan' and 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' feature Chhath Puja
Bollywood is putting the spotlight on Chhath Puja this year, with The Vvaan and Yeh Prem Mol Liya weaving the festival into their stories.
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah are seen with Tamannaah performing the ritual in The Vvaan, while Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari join in for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, bringing some real festival vibes to the big screen.
Chhath inclusion connects with Bihari diaspora
Including Chhath Puja is more than just a plot point: it's a way for these movies to connect with the global Bihari community and NRIs who cherish the tradition.
As Patna-based cultural activist Anish Ankur puts it, "Bihari diaspora is a very large community. It's spread all over the world. Hindi films are catered to the NRI audience."
This move also reflects Bollywood's growing interest in regional stories, making films feel more relatable for diverse audiences.