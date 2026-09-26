'The Vvaan' opens at ₹8cr net, totals ₹9.6cr in India
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film, The Vvaan, kicked off with an impressive ₹8 crore net on its first day, despite going head-to-head with Nani's The Paradise, which released just a day earlier.
With 6,746 shows across India and a total gross of ₹9.6 crore, it's clear the movie grabbed plenty of attention right out of the gate.
Rishi and Mamta encounter Bihar folklore
The story follows Rishi (Malhotra) and Mamta (Bhatia) as they return to Bihar to sell family land but get caught up in local folklore after stumbling into a mysterious forest.
Rishi's disbelief in old legends leads to some eerie supernatural twists that keep things interesting.
Even with competition from The Paradise, this fresh take on suspense and culture seems to have pulled viewers in for a strong start.