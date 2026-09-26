'The Vvaan' opens at ₹8cr net, totals ₹9.6cr in India

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film, The Vvaan, kicked off with an impressive ₹8 crore net on its first day, despite going head-to-head with Nani's The Paradise, which released just a day earlier.

With 6,746 shows across India and a total gross of ₹9.6 crore, it's clear the movie grabbed plenty of attention right out of the gate.