'The White Lotus' S4 moves to Paris and French Riviera
Entertainment
The White Lotus is back for Season four, and the cast is seriously stacked: Kumail Nanjiani, Max Greenfield, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, and Vincent Cassel are all on board.
This time around, the story heads to France with scenes set in Paris and along the French Riviera.
Creator White returns as writer director
Creator Mike White returns as writer and director, sticking with the show's signature blend of sharp satire and drama about privilege and messy relationships at a fancy resort.
If you're into clever social commentary with a side of chaos in beautiful places, this season should be right up your alley.