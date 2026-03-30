'The White Lotus' S4 moves to Paris and French Riviera Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

The White Lotus is back for Season four, and the cast is seriously stacked: Kumail Nanjiani, Max Greenfield, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, and Vincent Cassel are all on board.

This time around, the story heads to France with scenes set in Paris and along the French Riviera.