'The White Lotus' S04 begins filming; set during Cannes Festival

Filming sites

Filming locations for Season 4

The fourth season of The White Lotus will be filmed at various iconic locations, including the Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere in Saint-Tropez, which will serve as the White Lotus du Cap. The Hotel Martinez has also been confirmed as a filming location and will be known as the White Lotus Cannes. This hotel is located on the renowned Promenade de la Croisette, a hotspot for celebs and executives during the festival.