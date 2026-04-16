'The White Lotus' S04 begins filming; set during Cannes Festival
What's the story
Filming for the fourth season of HBO's critically acclaimed series The White Lotus has begun on the French Riviera. The new season will take place during the Cannes Film Festival, as confirmed by HBO in their announcement of production commencement. The official logline states that Season 4 will revolve around a new set of guests and employees at a White Lotus hotel over a week-long period during this prestigious festival.
Filming sites
Filming locations for Season 4
The fourth season of The White Lotus will be filmed at various iconic locations, including the Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere in Saint-Tropez, which will serve as the White Lotus du Cap. The Hotel Martinez has also been confirmed as a filming location and will be known as the White Lotus Cannes. This hotel is located on the renowned Promenade de la Croisette, a hotspot for celebs and executives during the festival.
Production team
Cast and crew of the upcoming season
The fourth season of The White Lotus will also be shot in Paris, although HBO has emphasized that the story will remain along the Côte d'Azur. The entire cast for this season includes Helena Bonham Carter, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Vincent Cassel, Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Coogan, Corentin Fila, Dylan Ennis, Ari Graynor, and Marissa Long, among others. Mike White is writing and directing this season with David Bernad and Mark Kamine serving as executive producers.