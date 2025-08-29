'They Call Him OG' beats 'Pushpa 2's US pre-sales record

'OG': Plot, cast, crew

With distributor Prathyangira Cinemas rolling out a massive overseas release, They Call Him OG will play on Cinemark XD at 89+ locations, likely beating Pushpa 2's previous record.

Tickets are moving fast: over $267K earned from more than 9,000 tickets across 174 spots so far.

Directed by Sujeeth and starring Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Arulmohan alongside Kalyan as a mob boss, this one's got all eyes on it for its international debut.