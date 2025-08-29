'They Call Him OG' beats 'Pushpa 2's US pre-sales record
Pawan Kalyan's new gangster film, They Call Him OG, is making serious waves ahead of its September 24 and September 25, 2025 release.
The movie has already topped Pushpa 2 in US pre-sales—especially at Cinemark Dallas—setting it up for what could be the biggest ever premiere shows for a Telugu film in North America.
'OG': Plot, cast, crew
With distributor Prathyangira Cinemas rolling out a massive overseas release, They Call Him OG will play on Cinemark XD at 89+ locations, likely beating Pushpa 2's previous record.
Tickets are moving fast: over $267K earned from more than 9,000 tickets across 174 spots so far.
Directed by Sujeeth and starring Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Arulmohan alongside Kalyan as a mob boss, this one's got all eyes on it for its international debut.